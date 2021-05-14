Point Pleasant Beach has one of the best lobster rolls in the U.S.

I'm never surprised when we get news about how amazing all aspects of the Jersey are. Music, attractions, food, we're always getting well-deserved accolades.

Buzzfeed has a list of The Best Lobster Rolls in America. They used Yelp reviews as a measure. Yelp reviews if you don't know are nothing to laugh at. 'Yelpers' take their jobs seriously.

Naturally, many restaurants that got a tip of the hat were based in New England. You knew Maine was going to make multiple appearances.

But I was thrilled to see our very own Point Lobster Co. at a well-earned #12 nationwide.

Buzzfeed says that "purists will love this simple lobster."

You haven't lived until you've stopped by 1 St. Louis Ave. and experienced a lobster roll from PLC. These delicacies are so massive that they stand up by themselves. Each bite includes humungous chunks of fresh lobster inside a potato bun with butter. Heaven.

This lobster roll is so good that it can't be reserved for just one restaurant. Point Lobster Co.'s masterpiece is also on the menu at Point Lobster Bar & Grill in downtown Point Pleasant Beach.

If you're lucky enough to get outdoor seating, park yourself for a while. The food and spirits are off the chart.

Just in case you're a connoisseur of the lobster roll, and would make the trek to taste the very best on Buzzfeed's list, the number one honor goes to a food truck in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Located in Fort Williams Park, you get a perfect view of a Maine lighthouse. Road trip, anyone?



