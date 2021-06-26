Big Joe revisits with one of his favorite artists, Colin Hay

Part of the great music we play here at New Jersey 101.5 is Men at Work. Every time I play a Men at Work song, I remember the conversation I had with lead singer Colin Hay five years ago when he was at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

NJ1015 YouTube
Get the NJ 101.5 app

He was so much fun to talk to, and quite honestly our time talking off the air was enlightening and enjoyable .Talking with Colin was like talking with an old friend. I found him down to earth and quite transparent.

Tim Mosenfelder

Colin was at the Asbury Park and Film Festival where he promoted his documentary Colin Hay ; Waiting For My Real Life. This was a transparent look into the rise and eventual downfall of one the most popular groups of the 80's Men at Work.

Vivien Killilea

Colin Hay's solo career has been fairly successful with the 2017 release of his single " A Thousand Million Reasons" from his album "Fierce Mercy". He's been an actor and continues to write songs. He released his audiobook " Aesop's Fables with Colin Hay" in 2018.

Getty Images

Colin has always been associated with Australia because of his accent and of course his Men at Work hit tune " Down Under". Colin was born in Scotland and ended up in Australia at the age of 14.

He was made a United States citizen in 2016 and has lived in Los Angeles for over 25 years. Check out my video and conversation with one of my favorite artist Colin Hay

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: Asbury Park Film Festival, asbury park music and film festival, Big Joe Henry, Colin Hay, Men At Work
Categories: Big Joe Henry Show, Music, Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top