Big Joe revisits with one of his favorite artists, Colin Hay

Part of the great music we play here at New Jersey 101.5 is Men at Work. Every time I play a Men at Work song, I remember the conversation I had with lead singer Colin Hay five years ago when he was at the Asbury Park Music and Film Festival.

He was so much fun to talk to, and quite honestly our time talking off the air was enlightening and enjoyable .Talking with Colin was like talking with an old friend. I found him down to earth and quite transparent.

Colin was at the Asbury Park and Film Festival where he promoted his documentary Colin Hay ; Waiting For My Real Life. This was a transparent look into the rise and eventual downfall of one the most popular groups of the 80's Men at Work.

Colin Hay's solo career has been fairly successful with the 2017 release of his single " A Thousand Million Reasons" from his album "Fierce Mercy". He's been an actor and continues to write songs. He released his audiobook " Aesop's Fables with Colin Hay" in 2018.

Colin has always been associated with Australia because of his accent and of course his Men at Work hit tune " Down Under". Colin was born in Scotland and ended up in Australia at the age of 14.

He was made a United States citizen in 2016 and has lived in Los Angeles for over 25 years. Check out my video and conversation with one of my favorite artist Colin Hay

