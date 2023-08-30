Biden offers up NJ airport for NYC to relocate migrants

President Joe Biden is offering Atlantic City International Airport to house migrants, to assist New York City with their current overcrowding.

Bloomberg News broke this story and they have reported that The United States Department of Homeland Security sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, offering him 11 sites that are federally owned and could be made available to relocate migrants.

Atlantic City International Airport is one of them.

Bloomberg News has learned this news from anonymous sources, who spoke on strict conditions that their identity cannot be revealed.

They have reported that “60,000 asylum seekers who recently arrived: a remote facility closer to Montreal than Manhattan, a tax office on Long Island and Atlantic City International Airport.”

We are in the process of reaching out to various state officials to try and obtain a comment about this potential development snd the impact to Atlantic City International Airport.

Bloomberg News wrote that “a spokesperson for the DHS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a representative for New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.”

In recent days, both Mayor Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have resorted to publicly criticizing President Biden over the administration’s policy regarding migrants being released throughout the country.

Mayor Adams has gone as far as to say that the president must do more to close the border… exasperated in declaring that New York City does not have any more room for migrants.

New York City hotel rooms and even children’s schools and sports fields have been used to house migrants.

The problem is significant and has become completely unmanageable.

10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County 10 Things I am Extremely Grateful For in Atlantic County