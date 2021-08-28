NJ borough will fine property owners $2,000 if they plant this in their gardens
Bamboo is a very interesting plant. It's the fastest-growing plant on the planet and it was once recorded growing at an amazing 47.6 inches in a 24 hour period. It's a beautiful plant and I hope to grow it in my backyard one day, but it's almost impossible to maintain.
Did you know Bamboo can tolerate extreme conditions that most plants cannot? It was actually the first plant to re-green after the atomic blast in Hiroshima in 1945. (Lewis Bamboo)
Here's something stupid... When I was a student at Wall High School, my friends and I were trying to come up with a senior class prank. I suggested planting a ton of bamboo all over the schools' landscape. I was thinking there would be never-ending bamboo growing all over the place for years and years...unfortunately, I chickened out. It would have been hilarious though!
Recently, the Belmar borough council adopted an ordinance that bans the planting of bamboo. The city council also banned other invasive species of plants including...
- Porcelain Berry
- Kudza
- Multiflora Rose
- Mile-A-Minute
- Japanese Knotwood
- Garlic Mustard
- Tree Heaven
- Poison Oak
- Poison Ivy
- Ragweed
If Belmar residents are caught growing bamboo and other invasive plant species on their property, they must remove it or face a $2,000 fine. The Belmar city council introduced this ordinance earlier this summer and it's now officially approved.
Thoughts?! Should you be able to grow bamboo in your yard or is this a good call by the Belmar city council?