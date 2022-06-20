Beautiful Avalon, NJ mansion is stunning inside and out

When I dream about owning a mansion at the Jersey Shore, this is the kind of house I dream about: a six-bedroom, six-bath, corner lot beauty with amazing porches, decks, and views that is literally just steps from the beach.

This incredible home is located in Avalon, NJ, and is on the market for a cool $15 million. 

Some of the features include a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, a third-floor master suite with a private deck, two wraparound decks on the first two levels, an inground pool with cabana and more. I’m not the listing agent so I’m not trying to sell it to you, but, man, what a magnificent house.

Words don’t really do it justice, so take a look at the inside and outside to see if you think it’s worth $15 million.

This stately home, built in 2006, sits on a corner lot.

The home has both hardwood and carpeted floors.

One of the six bathrooms.

The open floor plan allows for a dinette just off the kitchen.

The kitchen is a cook’s showpiece.

Those countertops are marble!

Notice the view from the dining room.

The open floor plan makes a big house seem even bigger.

The master bathroom.

The master suite has its own private deck for gazing out at the water.

The inground pool has a separate cabana with it.

The beach is right there…

The path to the beach is literally at the end of your sidewalk.

The property taxes for 2021 were $48,000.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

