If you like to hop on a plane and go on vacation or visit family or friends as often as you like, those days may be over. Waiting in lines at the airport for security got much worse after 9/11, but if you think that's bad, wait 'til you hear what some are predicting in the near future. The entire process of checking in for flights, by some experts estimates, may take up to four hours!

Things like social distancing, sanitation of passengers and luggage and wider spaces for waiting in lines could make it all just not worth it for some people. How about no bags in the cabin, no lounges, no automatic upgrades, face masks, surgical gloves, self check-n only, immunity passports, on-the-spot blood tests and sanitation disinfection tunnels? Sounds like a nightmarish dystopian future for air travel. If the experts are right. No thanks!

