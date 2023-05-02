Atlantic City restaurant closes: ‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’

After 42 years of owning and operating one of the most popular Atlantic City, New Jersey restaurants, owner Alan Angeloni has officially called it quits.

Make no mistake about it, Angeloni has done so with a very heavy heart.

Angeloni’s II Restaurant & Lounge officially closed its doors forever after last night’s business … on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

We caught-up with Angeloni last night on his final day of business and asked him …

”After 42 years, how does it feel that this is your last day?”

”It is in the hardest thing that I've ever had to deal with … saying goodbye to customers who are now friends for all of these years and I’d also like to say that it is bittersweet and I love everyone of my customers and my employees,” said Angeloni.

“It's just time to say farewell and thank you Harry for all the things you've done for me over the years,” said Angeloni.

Alan Angeloni and I have been friends for more than 30 years and it’s been a privilege to have Alan on our radio program for more than 30 years.

Many are asking, what is the future of this site? Will a new restaurant open one day?

It’s a great location at Georgia and Arctic Avenues, whereby Alan has a parking lot right next door to the restaurant.

We’ve addressed this with Angeloni and we will report about these prospects in a separate article.

We will not conflate this farewell to Angeloni’s coverage with what might be someday in the future.

Every day since Angeloni announced that he would be closing effective April 30, 2023, there has been a line at his restaurant 25 minutes before the doors proved each night.

It’s a testament to the many loyal relationships that Angeloni has developed over more than 4 decades.

Here is a look at Chef Diane’s wonderful broiled jumbo lump crab cakes. Somehow she was able to form them with almost no filler whatsoever.

One of Alan Angeloni’s most famous menu items over the decades is his Braciole (see directly below).

Let's close with one house specially dish, to give you an idea of how great a local restaurant Angeloni's II Restaurant and Lounge really was:

For decades, Angeloni's II has been known for making the finest Braciole in Atlantic City.

This is an example of the fine quality and attention to detail that Alan Angeloni has exhibited over more than 4 decades in business.

First, what is Braciola (plural) or Braciole (singular)?

In Italian-American cuisine, It is a thinly sliced meat that is rolled into what is known as a roulade. You will also hear about this wonderful category of food called involtini in Italian.

In life … people, places and things come and go. It’s always difficult and sad to say goodbye.

Angeloni’s II Restaurant & Lounge is going to be missed by so many people, who have enjoyed dining in Alan’s restaurant for much of their lifetime.

