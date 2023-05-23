⚫ Free Toll Friday returns to the Atlantic City Expressway on Memorial Day Friday

⚫ Tolls are free to all cars between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. traveling eastbound

⚫ A pre-toll kickoff party will be held at Chickie's & Pete's from noon to 5 p.m.

A Memorial Day Weekend tradition is back! Free Toll Friday returns to the Atlantic City Expressway.

What does this mean?

Philadelphia-based crab house, Chickie’s & Pete’s is teaming up with the South Jersey Transportation Authority and the Atlantic City Expressway to once again, pay for all the tolls for cars traveling eastbound through the Egg Harbor exit during rush hour on Friday, May 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The countdown to free tolls actually begins earlier in the afternoon when Chickie’s and Pete’s will be giving away free orders of their world-famous Crabfries from noon to 5 p.m. at Farley Plaza.

Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) loading...

There will also be other free food and beverage giveaways from Hershey’s Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo’s Bakery, Applegreen, and Monster Energy Food Drink.

The State Police Dog Search and Rescue Team will be on hand, as well as a display of fire and rescue equipment from Atlantic City International Airport.

In addition, children can visit with ambassadors from The Funny Farm, an animal rescue sanctuary for farm and zoo animals. Dalmatian puppies will be on hand for children to meet and greet and pet in a supervised area.

Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) loading...

The event includes almost 40 organizations, vendors, artists, and exhibitors from across South Jersey distributing free samples while they last.

“Free Toll Friday has become one of my favorite summertime traditions. It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way,” said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chickie’s & Pete’s chairman and CEO.

Chickie’s & Pete’s is also joining forces with local nonprofit The Patriot Fund, paying homage to what really matters this holiday.

Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) Free Toll Friday (Chickie's & Pete's) loading...

The Patriot Fund works to provide a world where heroic veterans can return from duty proactively supported psychologically, emotionally, socially, and financially, as they and their families re-engage into civilian life.

For anyone who orders Chickie’s “Patriot Punch” cocktail during the Memorial Day Weekend, a portion of all the proceeds will be donated to the Patriot Fund.

There are 17 Chickie’s & Pete’s locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom