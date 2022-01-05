ASBURY PARK — Jan. 11 is celebrated in New Jersey as Clarence Clemons Day, honoring the E Street Band saxophonist who died in 2011, and this year it marks what would have been the "Big Man"'s 80th birthday.

A concert paying tribute to Clemons and headlined by his youngest son Jarod, and his band the Late Nights, was to have taken place Friday night at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, where Bruce Springsteen and the elder Clemons played formative gigs half a century ago.

But due to "unforeseen circumstances," as Jarod Clemons wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, the show has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 11.

"All tickets previously purchased will be honored," with refunds able to be claimed through Feb. 4, the post said.

An Asbury Park Press report attributed the postponement to the rising COVID-19 metrics in New Jersey, but the Instagram announcement made no reference to that.

However, the Light of Day Foundation's 2022 edition of WinterFest, which was also to have begun Friday, is now rescheduling events, according to the foundation's website, "with health and safety remaining our top priority."

Springsteen, whose song "Light of Day" dates back to the 1980s, often performs, whether scheduled or unannounced, at some point during the festival.

The "Main Event" of WinterFest, Bob's Birthday Bash at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, has been moved to Saturday, March 12.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

