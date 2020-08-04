People in New Jersey are frustrated. They're frustrated because life has not returned to normal and the signs of it are all around us. It's on our social media news feeds. It's on traditional local and national media. It's obvious by the empty parking lots of restaurants and shops that may never open again. It's a real stark, harsh reality for anyone who owns or works for a small business. COVID-19 and the state's reaction to it is the topic of conversation with everyone you know and yes on our air just about every day.

We're used to getting hate mail at NJ 101.5. If you don't, you're probably not doing a good enough job. So it's par for the course. Sometimes we respond and many times we don't. It's just not worth the time and effort to go back and forth in a p***ing match with someone with an axe to grind. That's what social media is for. But I will usually respond politely ONCE, as long as they're not getting too personal or vile. I tried to respond recently to a guy who, of course didn't sign his email, and it kept bouncing back to me. He said that he tried to call but I probably would make a fool out of him since I have the upper hand on the air. Maybe, depending on how he approached the conversation.

He went on to say things that I've never said and imply things that I don't believe in or would have ever stated on the air. He went on to say I would never respond because I don't care. Well of course I care. I want to correct anyone who is hearing something completely different than what I've said. The point is, he is angry and frustrated like most of us. In this climate, you don't need to be an offending party, you just have to be in someone's sights at the time they're feeling mad. I'm not complaining. Like I said, it's an indication that I'm reaching people on an emotional level. That's what radio is all about. Be safe and healthy out there....and keep those emails coming!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

