Are NJ grocery shelves about to run out of food? Businesses warned

There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks.

I remember when COVID first started, my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.

Food stores are a staple in our lives and we always see them overflowing with food so when we see scarcity it is ominous.

Photo by Boris Dunand on Unsplash Photo by Boris Dunand on Unsplash loading...

Just about everything that we buy comes to us on a truck. Trucks use diesel fuel so no fuel, no food. If a truck driver can even find fuel, the prices are spiking so our food prices will as well.

Why We Are Running Out Of Diesel

The United States banned imports from Russia due to the war in Ukraine

There is seasonal refinery maintenance going which halts new production

Back on Oct. 14 we were informed that we only had a 25-day supply of diesel, which means by the next week or two we will be in trouble, especially on the East Coast.

Photo by Rhys Moult on Unsplash Photo by Rhys Moult on Unsplash loading...

There are already bad signs happening, for example, supply shipments from overseas have been shipped back because we will have no way to deliver them. We can’t sugarcoat this, it is a crisis. We were afraid of running out of toilet paper but what about food?

Diesel will also be in higher demand with winter approaching, the cost to heat our homes will surge because diesel is 50% higher than it has been. We do have some relief in sight, a 90,000-ton shipment of diesel originally intended for Europe is coming to the east coast from the United Arab Emirates due to our emergency.

I will start stocking up this week and I think you should too. Remember when you first got your license and you complained about the cost of gas? This is how much gas cost you the year you started driving. Crazy.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

