Are NJ grocery shelves about to run out of food? Businesses warned
There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks.
I remember when COVID first started, my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.
Food stores are a staple in our lives and we always see them overflowing with food so when we see scarcity it is ominous.
Just about everything that we buy comes to us on a truck. Trucks use diesel fuel so no fuel, no food. If a truck driver can even find fuel, the prices are spiking so our food prices will as well.
Why We Are Running Out Of Diesel
The United States banned imports from Russia due to the war in Ukraine
There is seasonal refinery maintenance going which halts new production
Back on Oct. 14 we were informed that we only had a 25-day supply of diesel, which means by the next week or two we will be in trouble, especially on the East Coast.
There are already bad signs happening, for example, supply shipments from overseas have been shipped back because we will have no way to deliver them. We can’t sugarcoat this, it is a crisis. We were afraid of running out of toilet paper but what about food?
Diesel will also be in higher demand with winter approaching, the cost to heat our homes will surge because diesel is 50% higher than it has been. We do have some relief in sight, a 90,000-ton shipment of diesel originally intended for Europe is coming to the east coast from the United Arab Emirates due to our emergency.
I will start stocking up this week and I think you should too.