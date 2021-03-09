Are New Jersey politicians rooting against America? (Opinion)

Shame on the governor. Shame on the health commissioner. Shame on the NJ media for allowing the actions that have caused excess deaths across the state to go largely unchallenged.

NJ and NY had the highest deaths per 100,000 people in the US by far. How is that possible if lockdowns and mask mandates work? It's not. The facts remain that the government reaction to COVID was an unmitigated disaster. Sadly it is still ongoing. While other states have reopened and people are being served drinks from an unmasked bartender, with no spread outside of seasonal expected viral infections, the NJ media is still playing games with the absurd fake metric of "rate of transmission". How can a rate of transmission be calculated with most NJ residents ignoring contact tracing? How can a rate of transmission be calculated if we know that the PCR test is inaccurate producing false positives for so many people?

Almost at an entire year of lockdown policy from Trenton as today marks Day 359 of 15 to stop the spread. With less than 10% of NJ residents vaccinated and the virus nearly gone (for now, it’s seasonal and will be back!), it’s so obvious that the vaccine should have zero to do with reopening. Sadly NJ pols seem to want states which have reopened to fail and people to die in order to justify their folly of dangerous and deadly policies.

The good news is that the open states are not failing and people are getting back to normal. We’re already planning our next trip to Florida in May. Looking forward to sitting at a bar with no mask on the bartender. NJ will look very different this summer with so many businesses closed for good and scared people avoiding others who aren’t vaccinated. Wonder how much longer normal people will put up with this given that 70% of the moves were already out of state, it ain’t gettin’ better anytime soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

