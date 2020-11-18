Approval of Murphy still strong but slips from spring highs

Gov. Phil Murphy's approval numbers remain among the highest for any New Jersey governor but are showing signs of erosion, according to a new poll by the Rutgers-Eagleton Institute of Politics.

The poll of 1,001 adults in October gives Murphy a 62% approval of the overall job he has done as governor, a drop of 15 points from an approval of 77% in May. One in 3 disapprove of Murphy's performance.

Most of those polled had a favorable impression of the governor — 54% with 28% unfavorable and 15% having no opinion.

One in 3 gave Murphy a grade of "B" for his handling of the pandemic while 26% gave him an "A." Another 15% gave him an "F" while 9% gave him a "D."

"It seems the governor’s rally ‘round the flag moment from last spring is dissipating as the pandemic continues on and as decisions regarding public health and the economy grow tougher," poll director Dr. Ashley Koning said in a statement.

By comparison, 50% graded President Donald Trump with an "F" and 16% gave him an "A."

The same Monmouth-Eagleton poll revealed that between 36% and 47% of New Jerseyans said they will "probably" or "definitely" not get vaccinated against coronavirus should a virus become available.

When the vaccine was described as "safe and effective," 60% of residents said they'd definitely or likely receive the vaccine. When it was described as a "first-generation vaccine," just 49% of respondents were on board. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they'd definitely or probably get the vaccine when it was described as simply "a vaccine."

The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.8%.

A Fairleigh Dickinson poll in October found that Murphy earned a "good or very good" opinion of his handling of the pandemic from 72% while 25% rated it "very or somewhat bad." The poll gave Murphy a 60% approval and 31% disapproval rating overall.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ