Another ‘Sopranos’ actor has died

“The Sopranos” cast is starting to feel like a family graveyard.

Arguably the most innovative show in television history has lost so many cast members in the 17 years since it signed off. Of course there was Jersey actor James Gandolfini who died in a hotel room in Rome, Italy at the age of 51.

Then there was Robert Loggia, Tony Sirico, Frank Vincent, so many others. Now, sadly, there’s another New Jersey actor who’s gone from the Sopranos family.

John Aprea who was an Englewood, New Jersey native passed away at 83 of natural causes.

He played the part of a U.S. attorney in the first season of the hit HBO show. But his bigger credits include “The Godfather Part II” as young Sal Tessio, “Bullitt,” “New Jack City,” “The Game” and other films. He also had an ongoing role in the TV series “Matt Houston.”

He also had parts in television shows such as “Melrose Place,” “Another World,” “The Fall Guy,” “Night Court,” “Days of Our Lives,” “NYPD Blue,” “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” and “Fuller House.”

Aprea described himself as a shy person but after working at gas stations and as a truck driver he wanted to try acting. He didn’t even have his first audition until 23. It was his sister who introduced him to television writer Saul Turteltaub who helped him enroll in acting classes.

While raised in New Jersey he died at his home in Los Angeles.

You know who is going to us Sopranos fans feel truly ancient when they pass? Michael Imperioli. When he goes, fuggetaboutit.

