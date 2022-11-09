Another NJ-NY crossing is going completely cashless on Dec. 11

The Lincoln Tunnel is going completely cashless next month.

That date will mark the end of cash tolls for crossing into and out of New York by vehicle — the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been working for years towards upgrading to a cashless toll collection system at all six agency crossings.

The last of the agency's cash toll booths will be deactivated at the Lincoln Tunnel in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, PANYNJ announced on Wednesday.

Using overhead gantries, which were installed a year ago, tolls will either be collected by capturing E-ZPass information or by capturing license plate info for toll-by-mail customers.

All-electronic tolling began in July at the George Washington Bridge, at the Holland Tunnel in 2020, and at all three Staten Island bridges in 2019.

"Toll booths have served us well in the past when toll collection required someone to accept coins or tickets in exchange for passage, but at some point, nostalgia must make way for advances in technology that improve our lives — which for many of us in this region revolve around our daily commutes," said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole.

More than 3.4 million vehicles used the Lincoln Tunnel in July 2022, according to the agency.

The shift to non-cash is expected to result in traffic safety improvements. Since going completely cashless at the Bayonne and Goethals bridges and the Outerbridge Crossing, vehicular accidents in those former toll areas fell 70%.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.