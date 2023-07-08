If someone asked you to describe Wawa, what would you say?

Most likely, you would paint a scene of a store where thousands of cups of coffee are poured every day, just as many hoagies are created, it's where you'll probably bump into someone you know, it's where you go for a snack at 3 AM after a long night out -- things like that, right?

But what if you got to see a Wawa with absolutely none of that inside?

No people, no coffee, no hoagies.

A tray of Wawa coffee A tray of Wawa coffee (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

It's weird. It's almost like a scene out of a movie where people suddenly disappear and everything just gets left behind.

Last month, news broke that the Wawa store in Collings Lakes would be closing after 53 years -- and needless to say, the locals were shocked.

Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

It was such a part of the community that the workers built a wall of memories where people could share their thoughts.

Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman Wall of memories at the Collings Lakes Wawa - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

And there were a lot of memories. After all, that store opened back in 1970! It was one of the oldest stores in the state.

Sadly, that store did close just a few days ago and crews quickly went to work un-Wawa'ing it.

Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Former Wawa in Collings Lakes NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

So what does the inside of a closed Wawa look like? Let's take a look -- but before we do, a standard disclaimer: this property is NOT abandoned. Do not break in; you will be arrested. These pictures were taken from the parking lot.

An Exclusive Look Inside a Recently Closed, Desolate Wawa in NJ This Wawa store closed after 53 years. Right after the last customer was served, crews quick;y went to work taking it apart. Here's a look inside.