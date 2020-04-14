Amy Locane talks ‘Cry Baby’ 30 years later

It was John Waters's first film after "Hairspray" and it became a cult classic. That was 30 years ago when 17-year-old Amy Locane from Trenton attending Villa Victoria starred opposite Johnny Depp in "Cry Baby."

It was "Surreal", Locane said.

"Can you imagine I mean I went to an all-girls school and I may take a few months off and go kiss Johnny Depp and get paid for it, I remember when I was actually like leaving to film it and the girls were like, 'Oh my God!'"

What the former Melrose Place actress remembers about Depp is:

"He's so charming, he's just such a southern, slick, he's like everything you think he would be and he is. I had such a super crush on him."

What Amy remembers about the rest of the cast:

"They were a lot of fun, they were always having a party, it was very very much like family and not all movies are like that."

Among the other stars of the movie were Iggy Pop and Ricki Lake:

"She's a lot of fun, she was always Chatty Kathy, people could definitely see that coming down the pike for her."

Tracy Lordes, Polly Bergen, Troy Donahue and Patricia Hearst were in it too. Yes THAT Patricia Hearst:

"I didn't even know who she (Hearst0 was. I remember coming home on Amtrak and I was probably getting off in New Jersey and she was probably getting off in New York and her daughters I was pretty much babysitting them during this train ride and around 10 years ago, I was walking into a shower and Gillian her daughter was like 'Oh my God!'"

As far as Amy's best friend in the film that was:

"John Waters, John and I still talk. In fact we're going to talk tomorrow."

Now Amy's a life coach for "City Of Angels" and helps people cope with addiction. She was one of the people who was in the studio the night Artie Lange announced that he was going into rehab.

What's Amy's advice for those dealing with these tough times?

"Even with this virus and being isolated and there's no one there to hold you accountable, I would say stay strong, you'll get through it, try to remain positive and try to remain strong and it will pass."

"It's a really, really needed thing right now because so many people are struggling and are depressed, and I went through some stuff and if I can help somebody get through it, then I feel like I have a purpose for the dark times that I had to go through."

