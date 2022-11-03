Alcohol delivery app launches in New Jersey — but only in parts of state

New Jersey, how would you like your booze delivered to your front door in mere minutes?

A leading alcohol delivery platform launched in 2014, that offers scheduled deliveries straight to your doorstep, has announced the launch of its service in New Jersey.

The Saucey alcohol delivery app, which already exists in New York City, is now available in over 28 Jersey zip codes including cities like Newark, Hoboken, Fairfield, Springfield, Westfield, and Clark.

Jersey residents can browse the Saucey website for a wide range of items from participating area liquor and convenience stores that can be delivered to their homes within a chosen scheduled timeframe.

Choose from a wide range of items like beer, wine, spirits, and mixers. Snacks like cookies, candy, chips, ice cream, ice, cigarettes, vapes, and other tobacco products are also available.

“We’re thrilled to expand into New Jersey,” said Saucey’s VP of Operations, Chris Shon.

There are no minimums on the app when ordering and your items can either be delivered ASAP on-demand, or you can schedule an order to be delivered up to seven days in advance.

Payments are made through the app or the website at the time the order is placed. All major credit cards and debit cards are accepted, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Tips can be added via the app or website once an order is complete.

New Jerseyans who want to try Saucey delivery, can shop here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

