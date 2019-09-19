Agritourism is in full swing on Jersey farms

The shore has its fall "shoulder season" to bolster revenue. And New Jersey farmers depend on agritourism at this time of year to beef up their bottom lines.

State Agriculture Secretary Doug Fisher says there is a lot to do on Jersey farms.

"They can engage in a hayride. They can go apple picking. Sunflower mazes are big right now," he said.

"Fortunately, New Jerseyans love these opportunities to go pick apples and you have scarecrows and corn mazes and so many other things that are just great family fun."

Fisher says estimates indicate these fall farm attractions are worth real money, between 20 and 30-million dollars, "it's really important for them for their bottom line . There's so many activities there's so many things going on that the farmers are engaged in that it's really really quite exciting times right now in New Jersey.

Jersey wineries are also heavily invested in agritourism, with grape harvesting and bottling events. Doug Fisher adds, "of course they're offering wines from past seasons, so you know go into a winery and there's entertainment ."

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5