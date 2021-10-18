What is agritourism?

It is an opportunity for people to come on farms and experience farm life and farm activities. The tourism is not just about people buying products, but to actually experience life on the farm, said New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher.

With wineries, brewery and distillery tours, pick-your-own-farms, hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin and apple picking, the state's agritourism is really booming this fall, he added.

Agritourism is a $60 million plus industry for the Garden State, which plays a vital role in helping the farmer's bottom line.

Fisher said farmers love the agritourism season because they not only enjoy welcoming people onto their farms, but it also helps extend their season. Hosting tours, pick-your-own events and more, helps with profitability.

"Many times they don't get the prices for products they were hoping for at the beginning of the season, let's say, and here's a chance for them to rise income," said Fisher.

The multi-million dollar industry is not only beneficial for the farmers but also for the businesses that support them.

There are about 50 wineries hosting events this fall season, and several hundred farms across the state doing a number of other activities, whether it's yoga classes with goats, hayrides, corn mazes, apple picking, pumpkin picking and more, said Fisher.

He said agritourism is front and center in New Jersey right now and it's a great time of year to be outside and enjoying all that farms have to offer.

Go to www.findjerseyfresh.com to pick an experience or an activity at different farms across New Jersey.