After causing fatal crash, pricey-car thieves return to Princeton, NJ

PRINCETON — A day after a Rutgers administrator and a teen car thief died in a collision, a pack of thieves returned to an affluent neighborhood to steal expensive sportscars.

Residents told Planet Princeton someone unsuccessfully tried to break into a garage on Clover Lane to steal a Land Rover on Monday night.

After failing to steal a sportscar on Sunday from a home, the thieves managed to track it to a Princeton dealership, where it had been moved for safekeeping, Planet Princeton reported. The thieves managed to steal it from there, the report said.

A day earlier, after a resident reported an attempted car theft in progress, police chased two stolen vehicles but lost one and called off the chase for another.

The vehicle police lost ended up crashing into a car driven by a 61-year-old Kendall Park woman on Route 27. Jodi Marcou and the 15-year-old driver of the stolen car were pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage passenger in the stolen car was in critical condition.

Jodi Marcou (Rutgers University)

Jodi Marcou laid to rest

Marcou died eight days short of her 62nd birthday. She was a fundraising coordinator in the School of Communication at Rutgers University. She is survived by her husband David, two children and two dogs, according to her obituary.

Her funeral was Wednesday afternoon at Congregation B'nai Tikvah in North Brunswick.

