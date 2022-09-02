The last Big Joe Jersey Talent Show went out like a bang Sunday night at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Little 9 year old Brianna Cameron from Union, New Jersey floored the judges and the crowd and walked away with the title of the winner of the 2022 Big Joe Jersey Talent Show.

attachment-Big Joe Talent Show Winners loading...

This was our last year for the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show. After a great run with incredible talent, some outstanding sponsors and a loyal crowd I believe the show has run its course.

Our Big Joe Jersey Talent Show was there before American Idol, America’s Got Talent or The Voice were on TV. Once those shows started to air and become popular so did our talent show. We had a tough time scheduling contestants because we had three to four times the applications than we had slots to perform.

It was so tough to turn away amateur talent that wanted to perform. As a result of our success we would have talent scouts in the audience from the TV networks and Broadway agents who would hand pick our talent to go on to TV, Broadway and beyond.

I’m proud of the fact that many of our contestants, mostly kids and teens, went on to Broadway. We had huge success with some of our contestants who went on the Voice, American Idol and America’s Got Talent.

Words can’t express how thankful I am to Jenkinson’s for allowing me the opportunity to entertain everyone each summer Sunday night for so long. While the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show has been around for 22 years, I have spent every Sunday night in the summer on the Jenkinson’s beach for 29 years.

I want to thank our talent coordinators who throughout the year worked so hard in organizing, scheduling and coordinating all the contestants. It is a tough job but we were fortunate to have such good people in that position that it made for smooth sailing.

Dave Kirby and our New Jersey 101.5 promotions team that made every Sunday a pleasure to do the show.

To all the judges, my friends, who have lent their time and energy into the semi-finals and finals. To have Academy Award winners, Golden Globe winners, Grammy winners, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members and other local talented icons was such a pleasure.

Thanks to our New Jersey 101.5 sales team for working hard on sponsorship sales.

attachment-Big Joe Talent Show loading...

Most of all I want to thank the contestants and audience. Each contestant was a treat for me to meet and I enjoyed every performance. I was in awe so many times of the talent that we had on stage.

Thank you to the over 2200 contestants that have performed and competed in The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show, you should be proud of your courage and commitment to working on your talent.

I want to thank a great audience that came out every week to support amateur talent you are a special group of people I appreciate your support.

My summer Sunday nights won’t be the same, but you can bet I will move on to something else that will fill my love of Sundays. Thank you all.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

