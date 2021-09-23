Accused child rapists, coke dealers among Monmouth County, NJ fugitives

Have you seen any of these nine fugitives from Monmouth County?

Please call the Sheriff's Office 24-hour number at 732-431-6400 x1151 with any information on their whereabouts.

Joseph Delasalas

Last known address is Union, New Jersey. Delasalas is charged with one count each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child between 13 and 16, second-degree sexual assault of a child over 4, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree child endangerment, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female from the time she was 10 years old between 2002-2011.

Willens Geslin

Last known address is Neptune, New Jersey. Geslin is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2011 in Asbury Park.

George Kavouris

Last known address is Piscataway, New Jersey. Kavouris is accused of bilking at least seven investors out of nearly $1 million in cash, between June 2009 and January 2010, in a stock investment scheme. He is charged with four counts of second-degree theft by deception, three counts of third-degree theft by deception, a second-degree count of writing a bad check valued at $140,000, and third-degree counts of writing bad $27,500 and $39,600 checks.

Jerry Lin

Last known address is Holmdel, New Jersey. Lin is accused of threatening to kill the family of the chief executive officer of a Howell-based mortgage company, while also demanding cash, cars, jewelry and guns. He also made threats against the family of a second employee at the mortgage company. Lin is charged with two counts each of second-degree extortion and third-degree terroristic threats.

Martin Luis

Last known address is Neptune Township, New Jersey. Luis is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6 and 12 from 2002 to 2007.

Aldrim Matias-Escobar

Last known address is Freehold, New Jersey. Matias-Escobar is wanted on charges of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Stephanie N. Machuado

Last known address is North Hollywood, California. Machuado is wanted on charges of second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree possession of heroin, first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin, third-degree possession of cocaine, and first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Machuado and her co-conspirator, Francisco Morales-Chispe had been arrested before as part of a narcotics operation dubbed “Operation Honeycomb.”

Francisco Morales-Chispe

Last known address is Los Angeles, California. Morales-Chispe is wanted on charges of second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin. Morales-Chispe and his co-conspirator, Stephanie N. Machuado were arrested before as part of a narcotics operation dubbed “Operation Honeycomb.”

Mirtha J. Santiago

Last known address is The Bronx. Santiago is charged with one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of criminal restraint, one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Santiago is wanted for a series of armed robberies in locations across Monmouth County where she and a male accomplice entered several cash-checking establishments and other businesses with weapons. They would bind their victims before stealing large sums of cash and jewelry, then fleeing the scene.

 

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
