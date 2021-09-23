Accused child rapists, coke dealers among Monmouth County, NJ fugitives

Have you seen any of these nine fugitives from Monmouth County?

Please call the Sheriff's Office 24-hour number at 732-431-6400 x1151 with any information on their whereabouts.

Joseph Delasalas

Last known address is Union, New Jersey. Delasalas is charged with one count each of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13, first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child between 13 and 16, second-degree sexual assault of a child over 4, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree child endangerment, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. He is also accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female from the time she was 10 years old between 2002-2011.

Willens Geslin

Last known address is Neptune, New Jersey. Geslin is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in 2011 in Asbury Park.

George Kavouris

Last known address is Piscataway, New Jersey. Kavouris is accused of bilking at least seven investors out of nearly $1 million in cash, between June 2009 and January 2010, in a stock investment scheme. He is charged with four counts of second-degree theft by deception, three counts of third-degree theft by deception, a second-degree count of writing a bad check valued at $140,000, and third-degree counts of writing bad $27,500 and $39,600 checks.

Jerry Lin

Last known address is Holmdel, New Jersey. Lin is accused of threatening to kill the family of the chief executive officer of a Howell-based mortgage company, while also demanding cash, cars, jewelry and guns. He also made threats against the family of a second employee at the mortgage company. Lin is charged with two counts each of second-degree extortion and third-degree terroristic threats.

Martin Luis

Last known address is Neptune Township, New Jersey. Luis is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 6 and 12 from 2002 to 2007.

Aldrim Matias-Escobar

Last known address is Freehold, New Jersey. Matias-Escobar is wanted on charges of second-degree sexual assault, second-degree aggravated sexual assault, and third-degree child endangerment. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman as she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Stephanie N. Machuado

Last known address is North Hollywood, California. Machuado is wanted on charges of second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree possession of heroin, first-degree possession with intent to distribute heroin, third-degree possession of cocaine, and first-degree possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Machuado and her co-conspirator, Francisco Morales-Chispe had been arrested before as part of a narcotics operation dubbed “Operation Honeycomb.”

Francisco Morales-Chispe

Last known address is Los Angeles, California. Morales-Chispe is wanted on charges of second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin. Morales-Chispe and his co-conspirator, Stephanie N. Machuado were arrested before as part of a narcotics operation dubbed “Operation Honeycomb.”

Mirtha J. Santiago

Last known address is The Bronx. Santiago is charged with one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of first-degree robbery, three counts of criminal restraint, one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Santiago is wanted for a series of armed robberies in locations across Monmouth County where she and a male accomplice entered several cash-checking establishments and other businesses with weapons. They would bind their victims before stealing large sums of cash and jewelry, then fleeing the scene.