AC Expressway, Delaware Memorial Bridge start taking cash again

Two more toll roads will resume accepting cash for toll payments this week, heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

All of New Jersey's toll roads temporarily stopped taking cash payments in March when novel coronavirus cases began to increase. Cash payers were sent bills via mail for the amount of their tolls, without additional fees.

The Atlantic City Expressway will join the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway in accepting cash for toll payment at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, while the Delaware Memorial Bridge will start taking cash at the tolls on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

When toll collectors return to the booths, they will be wearing gloves and face masks. Drivers who intend to pay with cash are encouraged to wear face masks themselves as they travel through the toll lanes.

The Delaware River bridges started accepting cash last week.

The George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels will not accept cash until executive orders regarding non-essential travel are lifted by both Gov. Phil Murphy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to the Port Authority.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike, the first area toll road to stop taking cash, has also not started taking cash again.

