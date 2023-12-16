A Surprising Number of People in NJ Wait Until Christmas Eve to Do this

It's one of the busiest times of the year, if not the busiest.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, are you still running around trying to get things done? Are your days becoming more and more hectic?

The countdown is on!

As we're getting closer and closer to the big day, it's getting harder and harder to squeeze it all in. Baking cookies, pictures with Santa, the office holiday party, visiting family and friends and of course SHOPPING. There's still so much to do!

Another added stress?? Trying to figure out the perfect gift for your significant other!

Do you usually wait until the last possible second? Well, you're not alone. Many New Jerseyans do just that.

CouponBirds surveyed 3,150 Americans to find out just how many people wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partners a gift for the next day.

Almost one-third of couples say they wait until Christmas Eve to go shopping for their partner. Yes, Christmas Eve!!

Drive by any mall or shopping center in New Jersey on Christmas Eve, it's a traffic nightmare! Stores are packed! So I guess it shouldn't be too surprising that so many people wait until the day before Christmas to do their shopping.

The survey also found, 54-percent say buying their significant other a gift causes them anxiety. How much are people spending? Around $140.

If you're going out shopping on Christmas Eve, expect a crowd. Or maybe it's tradition and you enjoy the crowd and the last minute rush. Either way, Happy Shopping!