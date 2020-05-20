A puppy scam is sweeping Jersey bigtime

blanscape

It’s not new, but it’s now taken New Jersey by storm. A scam known as the puppy scam has increased dramatically now that people are staying home under coronavirus orders.

According to NJ.com the Better Business Bureau reports a large increase in scams where a puppy that doesn’t really exist is put up for sale online and then paid for but never sent. A time like this means more people have been interested in getting a dog since they’re now home more to take care of one. It’s also a perfect time to make plausible sounding excuses as to why the pet couldn’t be seen in person what with social distancing orders.

On top of this scam a lot of puppy scammers will claim to take credit cards only to steal your credit card information. They’ll say the card was declined and demand payment through a wire service or the old gift cards scammers love. Once you send it you’re not only out the money you spent on a fake dog but you’ll have your credit card cloned as well.

Another sign something is wrong is the too-good-to-be-test. If they’re selling a breed that should normally go for $1,000 for somewhere around $300, you should know something is up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Filed Under: COVID-19 Coronavirus, scams
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top