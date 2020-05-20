A puppy scam is sweeping Jersey bigtime

It’s not new, but it’s now taken New Jersey by storm. A scam known as the puppy scam has increased dramatically now that people are staying home under coronavirus orders.

According to NJ.com the Better Business Bureau reports a large increase in scams where a puppy that doesn’t really exist is put up for sale online and then paid for but never sent. A time like this means more people have been interested in getting a dog since they’re now home more to take care of one. It’s also a perfect time to make plausible sounding excuses as to why the pet couldn’t be seen in person what with social distancing orders.

On top of this scam a lot of puppy scammers will claim to take credit cards only to steal your credit card information. They’ll say the card was declined and demand payment through a wire service or the old gift cards scammers love. Once you send it you’re not only out the money you spent on a fake dog but you’ll have your credit card cloned as well.

Another sign something is wrong is the too-good-to-be-test. If they’re selling a breed that should normally go for $1,000 for somewhere around $300, you should know something is up.

