A New Jersey town is auctioning off a Maserati

I suppose it's better than raising property taxes: a Bergen County town is auctioning off a Maserati to raise funds for the town.

The car is a 2015 Maserati Quattroporte. The white sedan with a 3-liter V6 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission has 63,150 miles on it.

According to NorthJersey.com, the car was seized by the Closter Police Department as part of an investigation.

The auction is being conducted online at municibid.com and runs until Jan. 4.

Photo from Borough of Closter via municibid.com.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the municipality for road maintenance, community programs, public safety and events for residents.

According to the listing:

"It features a white exterior, black interior, 4-door sedan body style, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle has a transferable title and is drivable off the lot."

A new model of the Maserati Quattroporte Q4S is over $100 grand.

The current bid (as of 12/30) is $36,100. You can also bid on various police vehicles, and/or heavy equipment on the site from towns all around New Jersey.

