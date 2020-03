If you're not one of the "essential" workers in a variety of occupations, then here's a quick look at some of the strange subtle changes you may have missed. From near empty roads to plunging gas prices to plexiglass shields at the supermarket. The commute to and from work is eerily quiet and peaceful...in New Jersey!

