A little bit of everything to start your Tuesday in NJ

Fog is blanketing the Garden State Tuesday morning, and the balance of the day will progress from drizzle to light rain to potential late-day thunderstorms as we settle into a very unsettled weather week.

Highs on Tuesday will be seemingly just as random, with North Jersey getting the low end — lower 60s at best — and South Jersey seeing readings as high as the upper 70s.

Overnight, there will be a similar temperature split; a few showers will linger, lows will be in the mid-40s in North Jersey, and will feel more like the 50s in the central and southern parts of the state.

Wednesday begins cloudy to begin the month of May, and showers are once again possible by the afternoon. North Jersey may get no better than the lower 50s for highs ... more like the 60s in Central Jersey and mid-70s south.

Finally, we might get a look at the sun on Thursday, but only a little bit. There will be plenty of clouds, scattered showers, and thunderstorms, with highs ranging from the mid-60s in the north to possibly the lower 80s across South Jersey.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is on vacation and returns Monday, May 6. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

