A brand new discount grocery store coming to NJ

If you want to save, and save big, you need to know of a discount supermarket that is coming soon to the Garden State. Grocery Outlet is a California-based discount chain that is opening its first New Jersey location. It’s going to occupy the former Kmart building at Hamilton Plaza in Hamilton Township.

While an exact date has not been announced the company says it should be open in the fall. That will be over 20,000 square feet of savings. And if you like the idea of a discount grocer but you hate how often those places have off brands and not the name brand stuff, you’ll probably love Grocery Outlet.

They love name brands too. According to their website they scour the planet and strike deals with name brands to buy up manufacturing overruns, when there’s a packaging change, etc., for pennies on the dollar. Then they pass that huge savings on to you. So you can enjoy those discount savings while still often scoring the name brands you love. Nice!

Their site mentions that staples like eggs, meat and milk cannot usually be “sourced opportunistically” so those they acquire conventionally. Yet they find the lowest price on those items in the region and make sure they beat it. They say this way you can do all your shopping in one location.

How long have they been at it? A long time. Jim Read opened the first store back in 1946. He sold military surplus at greatly reduced prices. It’s stayed in the Read family since. They now have over 300 locations across the United States with more than 1.5 million weekly shoppers.

The Kmart in Hamilton Township closed down for good at the end of 2019. Stay tuned for a hard date in the fall when Grocery Outlet will have its grand opening.

