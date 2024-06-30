Most New Jersey residents already know about the plethora of beach options that have every summer at the popular Shore Towns. But some days people may want something different than the beach as a way to cool off during the hot summer days.

Even though Water Parks as we know them today have only been around for the last 50 years, these have become some of the most popular types of amusement parks in the United States. Approximately tens of millions of visitors each year in America go to Waterparks.

What Are The Best Waterparks In New Jersey

There are over 20 amusement parks that qualify as Waterparks in the state of New Jersey. According to research by US News and World Report, 16 waterparks in The Garden State received top ratings with 8 of those waterparks located in South Jersey.

We have compiled the best waterparks in South Jersey from US News and World Report then used Google Analytics to rank them. Here are the top-rated waterparks in South Jersey:

*Breakwater Beach Waterpark at Casino Pier (4.6 stars)

With the entrance at the corner of Grant Avenue and the Boulevard, Breakwater Beach Waterpark is located adjacent to the famous Casino Pier in Seaside Heights. Featuring some great high-speed water slides along with a lazy river and wave pool, this waterpark also has Lighthouse Cove featuring kid's slides and an extensive water-themed playground.

*Raging Waters Water Park and Ocean Oasis Water Park (4.6 Stars)

Morey's Piers in Wildwood is home to two different Waterparks in Wildwood. Raging Waters is off Schellenger Avenue on the Boardwalk, featuring a variety of water slides and water activities for all ages. Ocean Oasis Water Park is located off 26th Street with water slides and a water-themed beach-style playground for parents to bring their kids to enjoy.

*The Water Main at Diggerland USA (4.4 stars)

This construction-themed amusement park features a waterpark called The Water Main. Located off Pinedge Drive in West Berlin, The Water Main features a slide tower, wave pool, leisure swim zones, and in-pool basketball.

*Thundering Surf Waterpark (4.4 Stars)

Located on Taylor Avenue in Beach Haven, Thundering Surf Waterpark features both lazy and crazy river options along with six different serpentine-style slides. There are separate water activity areas for kids and toddlers to have fun at this waterpark too.

*OC Waterpark (4.3 Stars)

Off the Ocean City Boardwalk with the entrance on Plymouth Place, the OC Waterpark features multiple water slides along with a lazy river. Parents can bring their kids to Lil Buc's Bay in a water playground environment.

*Splash Zone Waterpark (4.3 stars)

Best known for the FlowRider attraction allowing visitors to surf at the water park, Splash Zone is located on Schellenger Avenue in Wildwood. Along with a variety of water slides, this waterpark also has a kids' area featuring a playground-type structure and smaller slides.

*Clementon Park & Splash World (Clementon) (4.0 Stars)

Located inside Clemton Amusement Park off Berlin Road, Splash World features water slides that people can race their friends and family on. This water park also had Shipwreck Bay for the kids to enjoy.

*Big Kahunas Water Park (West Berlin) (4.0 Stars)

Featuring both an indoor and outdoor water park in one location, Big Kahuna's is located on Route 73 in West Berlin. Along with a plethora of water slides, this water park features an obstacle course and leisure pool along with a playground for the kids to enjoy.

After a day at the Waterpark, maybe you want to go see a movie with the family. Why not check out one of these drive-in movie theaters located in New Jersey?

