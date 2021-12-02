6 great family activities in New Jersey this holiday season

Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's officially time for the holiday season. I've told you about some great family stage shows going on for the festivities, but what about free family events?

The kind folks at New Jersey Isn't Boring put together a great list of free family events for December. You can see the full list here, and below are some highlights of events in your area.

As always, events are subject to change and can be canceled without notice.

1. Holiday & Farmers Market at Bell Works in Holmdel

Wednesdays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturdays 4 - 9 p.m.

Bell Works is such a cool place. They always have great events and this one is no different. They'll have plenty of vendors there from local farmers and other holiday vendors.

See more info here.

2. Historic Smithville's Holiday Lights Show

Now through January 3, 2022

There are so many different holiday events going on in Smithville, it's hard to mention all of them.

Make sure you check out everything here.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

3. New Brunswick City Center

December 3 through the end of the year.

Just like Historic Smithville, there are so many holiday events going on, there are just too many things to add.

Check out their list of events here.

4. Candlelight Shopping 2021 in Haddonfield

Fridays in December

This one sounds pretty cool. Candlelight Shopping in Haddonfield features Santa, carriage rides, carolers and luminarias lining the streets. There are more than 200 shops and restaurants participating in this.

Check out this link for more info.

5. Jersey City Artist & Maker Holiday Market

December 4, 5, 11, and 12

Another cool holiday market here. The Artist & Maker Market is an open-air bazaar featuring local art and hand-crafted gifts.

More info here.

6. Bayshore Holiday Bazaar in Keyport

Sunday, December 12 from Noon to 5 pm

I've always said Keyport is a hidden gem of a town in New Jersey. The Bayshore Holiday Bazaar will feature holiday shopping, Russian Santa, a holiday photo wall, and festive holiday music.

Find out more here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.