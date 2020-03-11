5 NJ-born songs to wash your hands to (instead of Happy Birthday)
A resounding takeaway from public health officials across New Jersey is that good personal hygiene is a necessity to stemming the spread of any communicable disease.
"Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing," as phrased on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
A popular way of reaching that effective threshold is to wash to the lyrics of "Happy Birthday," twice.
Enter the super-timely generator, WashYourLyrics.com. Users can type in a musician and song title, and see the World Health Organization/National Health Service "how to" chart set to the lyrics of a favorite song.
The following are five hits from New Jersey-born superstars to give you something new to hum while hand-washing, all run through WashYourLyrics.com:
"Born To Run," Bruce Springsteen
"Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi
"How Will I Know," Whitney Houston
"Badlands," Bruce Springsteen
"Bad Medicine," Bon Jovi
To continue on with the CDC advice: "If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry," and "Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands."
