5 NJ-born songs to wash your hands to (instead of Happy Birthday)

A resounding takeaway from public health officials across New Jersey is that good personal hygiene is a necessity to stemming the spread of any communicable disease.

"Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing," as phrased on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

A popular way of reaching that effective threshold is to wash to the lyrics of "Happy Birthday," twice.

Enter the super-timely generator, WashYourLyrics.com. Users can type in a musician and song title, and see the World Health Organization/National Health Service "how to" chart set to the lyrics of a favorite song.

The following are five hits from New Jersey-born superstars to give you something new to hum while hand-washing, all run through WashYourLyrics.com:

"Born To Run," Bruce Springsteen

Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen (WashYourLyrics.com)

"Livin' On A Prayer," Bon Jovi

Livin on a Prayer, Bon Jovi (WashYourLyrics.com)

"How Will I Know," Whitney Houston

How Will I Know, Whitney Houston (WashYourLyrics.com)

"Badlands," Bruce Springsteen

Badlands, Bruce Springsteen (WashYourLyrics.com)

"Bad Medicine," Bon Jovi

Bad Medicine, Bon Jovi (WashYourLyrics.com)

To continue on with the CDC advice: "If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry," and "Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands."

