5 epic hiking trails in NJ you can conquer this fall and winter

Before it gets really cold out, you’ve gotta get in a really good fall hike! In my opinion, fall is the kick-off of hiking season here in New Jersey.

There is no exercise I enjoy more than a good intense hike and the Garden State is packed with so many beautiful, picturesque hiking trails that it’s almost difficult to choose which one to conquer first.

Anyone who has ever listened to me on the air knows that I hate exercising. But I LOVE hiking. Because it doesn’t feel like exercise at all. It just feels like you’re taking in beautiful scenery.

And speaking of scenery, make sure to keep this list handy for the winter too. Because these trails are as beautiful in the winter as they are in the fall. Maybe even more so. So whether you’re alone, blissing out to your music on your headphones, or enjoying a hike with your friends or family, New Jersey has some of the best hiking in the Northeast.

Looking for an intense hike? Depending on what area of Jersey you live in, it can often be frustrating to find somewhere outdoors that feels like a never-ending trail. Your search is over, however, as you are about to learn the top five 5 mile trails in New Jersey.

Here they are: