5 Best Christmas Movies Based In New York State

The Holiday season is in full swing all over the world. The time to spend with family, show thanks for all that we've been blessed with, and the giving of gifts is now.

Hopefully, by now, you have your tree set up, along with all of the lights and other decorations. This time of year also means that all of the stores are packed with people looking to grab those last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers. And, of course, we can't forget all of the great holiday parties that are happening, some of which require you to have an ugly sweater to attend.

But perhaps the most fun part of this time of year is cuddling up with your someone special in some matching pajamas to watch a movie or two. That time together does wonders to help put you in the holiday spirit.

But, no matter who you decide to watch a movie with, perhaps the most important question to figure out is exactly what movie (or movies) to watch. Well, since we all know that New York is the best state in the nation, that also means it has the best movies in the nation.

Here are just a few examples for you to put on your holiday movie playlist:

Miracle on 34th Street

Perhaps the most iconic Christmas movie is based in New York City. Just picture this: it's the late 1940s, and Kris Kringle himself finds a drunk man playing him in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and complains about it. Through all sorts of shiniganians, he somehow finds himself on trial to prevent himself from being committed to a mental institution. What a great movie, and it all happens in Manhattan.

Santa Claus: The Movie

So what would happen if Santa was starting to get tired of the toy making business and he decided to update his factory? Enter the enterprising elf named Patch, who brings all sorts of modern technology to the factory. all seems well until Christmas rolls around, and his machines fail. In disgrace, he ends up in New York City, where the hilarity continues. This movie is a must-see.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Still to this day, I am trying to find out what Kevin MccAllister's family does for a living to afford that huge house outside of Chicago and still be able to afford to fly their entire family first class to Paris in Home Alone 1, then Miami in the sequel. Regardless of that, the Christmas fun continues in the Big Apple with Kevin and the two idiot robbers.

Scrooged

Perhaps one of the best Christmas movies ever, Bill Murray does a more modern take on the classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol. For years I thought Frank Cross is the perfect New Yorker to tell the Christmas story.

It’s a Wonderful Life

This isn't just one of the greatest Christmas movies; it's one of the best movies ever made. It takes place in the fictional Bedford Falls, New York, which is based upon Seneca Falls, New York. It’s a Wonderful Life is the perfect reminder to be thankful for what you have in this life because it's truly wonderful.

What's your favorite Christmas movie that's based in New York?

