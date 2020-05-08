4-year-old dies with COVID-19 — NJ’s first child death from virus

A 4-year-old child has died with COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. The child was New Jersey's first fatal COVID-19 victim under the age of 18.

Murphy declined to provide further information about the child, including where the child lived and the child's underlying health conditions.

Most people who have died from the coronavirus in New Jersey have been over the age of 50. More than half of the deaths were of people who also had cardiovascular disease. Many also had diabetes or other chronic illnesses.

The death of the child comes as hospitals in the state have been seeing an uptick in child cases of a rare inflamatory illness linked to the coronavirus. The symptoms of the illness are similar to Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in blood vessels.

About 2% of coronavirus cases in New Jersey have been of children, who for the most part either don't appear to get sick from the virus or else experience mild symptoms.

The state has recorded 8,952 deaths from COVID-19 since March 10. Half of all deaths in the state have been at nursing and veterans homes.

The number of hospitalizations and patients using ventilators continues to decline from the peak on April 15.

