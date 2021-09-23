3 things Libertarian candidate Gregg Mele would do if elected NJ gov

While taking calls on who you would vote for to be the next governor of New Jersey, the incumbent Phil Murphy or the challenger Jack Ciattarelli, I also got calls for Libertarian candidate Gregg Mele.

Eventually, Mele himself called in and I asked him the same questions I asked both Jack Ciattarelli and Phil Rizzo before him.

What three things would you do to fix New Jersey if you were elected governor?

Here's what Mele said in the podcast:

"The first thing to the extent of the lockdowns, the mandates, all that stuff, the data shows it's not making an appreciable difference so I'd be getting rid of that stuff. I'd let people do like the old days before COVID. Basically we never quarantined the healthy before we always quarantined only the sick and it works that way," Mele continued.

"For someone to say I'm afraid so the rest of the world has to shut down to accommodate my fears, is not realistic, it's not practical, it just doesn't work" I would make a ban on any of that in the future"

Make new Jersey more business-friendly – "We are number 50 for business-friendly states," says Mele "and We need to really encourage especially small businesses. those are the ones that people forget about. Small businesses are the real economic driver and they've been decimated, we lost a third of them almost in the past year and a half to either fold or leave the state. because there's too much burden and it's been bringing them down and it hasn't been lifting the people where the redistribution happens up enough to justify it."

"School Choice – where the money follows the student. You need some competition in a marketplace for anything in order to really improve performance and the bloated administrative side of the public school system is just very inefficient. The teachers still struggle, they got some better wages over the years but they're still getting their own stuff and all that kind of thing. Meanwhile, the administrators, how many layers of people making 6 figures? The administrative side is just terrible. We have to trim that and also the pension system and the insurance system are really area where we can cut cost.in the government to really actually reduce the spending and then you have no way to avoid reducing your taxes which is what we all need to be better off."

Mele praised New Jersey's workforce.

"We have a skilled workforce we don't need a lot of crutches out there from the government. Everybody in the state is pretty well trained at something in large part. so we'll be ok without the government."

To learn more about Greg Mele click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

The 10 most-lobbied bills in Trenton in 2020 and 2021 The state Election Law Enforcement Commission ranked the most-lobbied bills in Trenton, according to the number of reported official contacts.