BRICK — Following last Tuesday's shooting near Brick Memorial High School, township police targeted areas known for illegal activity and arrested 19 individuals over a three-day period late last week.

A 16-year-old boy was shot as he walked home with three friends along Lanes Mill Road on Oct. 22, then went back to the school to seek help. The incident prompted a lockdown at the school after a student let him in.

A teen was arrested in Asbury Park on Wednesday after investigators used home surveillance cameras to help track the gunmen. A second teen surrendered to Brick police on Saturday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer has not revealed details about what led to the shooting or whether it was gang-related, except to say that it was connected to a drive-by shooting at 187 Briar Mill Road three days prior, in which an 18-year-old was shot in the leg. Billhimer and Brick Police Chief James Riccio also said the Selective Enforcement Team would increase its number of officers and its presence.

The Selective Enforcement Team worked to "aggressively target" areas which included those frequented by the two teens arrested in the shooting, leading to the arrests of those 19 individuals over three days' time.

Charges against the 19 included possession of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, hindering apprehension, and outstanding warrants, according to Riccio.

The drugs for which arrests were made included crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA/ecstasy, and marijuana, the chief said.

Riccio did not name the individuals, nor their genders and ages. He also did not say where the arrests were made.

"Our community was shaken by the senseless acts of violence which occurred last week. It's important for our residents to know that we will always do everything we can to keep our community safe and our township peaceful," Riccio said in a statement.

The chief credited the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the crackdown.

Billhimer said he did not expect any further arrests directly connected to the shooting incident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: