15 chain stores in New Jersey still requiring a mask (for now)

Most New Jerseyans celebrated when Governor Phil Murphy lifted the mask mandates for those who are fully vaccinated. This was, of course, a later response than most states, but with this Governor, we’ll take what we can get. Many of us enjoyed a mask-less Memorial Day weekend across New Jersey. But a lot of people were confused.

Since much of the COVID-19-fearing public are still wearing masks, sometimes you walk into a store and you see that it’s only you and a couple of others whose faces are mask free. Most employees are still required to wear masks, and you don’t question that. But you can swear this store doesn’t require them of shoppers who are vaccinated and yet most people are breezing down the aisles happily breathing through cotton or paper or spandex.

You ask yourself, “Am I right? Or are they right?“ It is kind of confusing since some stores that have lifted mandates have not yet removed signage from the front of their doors.

And even if you are fully vaccinated and walk into a store without a mask, there are still those wearing masks who will give you a dirty look—even though you’re not doing anything wrong. I heard of a report this weekend in a local Target where most people were wearing masks. A customer walked around to the unmasked asking each one “Are you vaccinated?“ That lady is very lucky that I was not there that day.

On the other hand, Marshall’s shoppers may have noticed masks still required at all of their stores. Some people say they’re not enforcing these rules so it’s best check the website.

Wake fern, the parent company of Shop Rite says, according to AARP.com at this time, we will continue to keep all of our COVID-19 protocols in place,” apparently talking about mask wearing, adding that they ask for “patience, continued cooperation and ask that all of our customers treat each other with respect while we work through these changes in guidance.”

The only thing that you can do is look into updated info from these corporations to see what their policy is, since things can be changing, and changing rapidly. But as of this writing, these stores are still requiring masks of all shoppers, vaccinated or not. Either that, or they’ve not yet changed the verbiage on their websites. Check out each of the stores before you go into one unmasked to see if they have changed their policies.

JCPenney

TJ Maxx

Sierra

Home Sense

Marshalls

Home Goods

Giant Eagle

McDonald's

Apple Stores

Ross

Rite Aid

BJ's (Optical Departments)

Bed, Bath, and Beyond

Shop Rite

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.