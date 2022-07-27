12 favorite New Jersey summertime drinks

This has been a very hot summer so far. We just came out of a week-long heat wave with high humidity and temperatures over 90 degrees. Of course, water is the best way to quench your thirst and rehydrate.

Don't you love the phrase "make sure you rehydrate"? When grew up our parents didn't have to remind us to "rehydrate." We would just get something to drink if we got thirsty, even if we had to drink out of a garden hose. Good Lord, we can't possibly do that today. We have to get bottled water from Fiji or we'll get sick and die, hahaha.

We have so many choices from which to choose to quench our thirst, so we decided to ask our listeners what New Jersey prefers to drink, hard or soft.

Lemonade with vanilla vodka

21 Seeds Tequila with club soda

Crystal Light with club soda

Rolling Rock beer

Boost slushies

Watermelon juice with green tea

Sun tea

Plain seltzer with fresh-cut lime

Water with lemon, basil, a slice of ginger and cucumber

Caipirinha — a Brazilian cocktail with lime

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

