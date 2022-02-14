11 great uses for plastic bags that’ll soon be banned in NJ (Opinion)

Well, put your order in today for those plastic grocery bags. You can buy them on Amazon and you’re going to need them.

Even if you thought it could never happen here, the plastic bag ban in NJ is just around the corner. I’ve made it very clear that I think the idea of banning plastic bags is insane for so many reasons. I don’t even feel like going into it all here again. The fact of the matter is, we’re going to have to deal with a ridiculous decision made by a guy who loves laws that make everybody feel good.

Unfortunately, feel-good laws, for the most part, don’t actually DO any good.

But recently I started to think about how much I will miss those bags. Which is why I just purchased 350 of them on Amazon for $15. These bags are so useful. Not just for picking up dog poop. But people in New Jersey use them for a myriad of things that you may never even think of.

So we put it to our listeners: What do you actually use those grocery store plastic bags for? And boy are people going to miss them. You may think that you won’t miss them and that you can get used to grocery shopping with a cloth bag. But I’m telling you, you don’t even realize how useful they are. Take my word for it.

Eventually, you will give in and buy your own to stock in your home.

11 great uses for those plastic bags that’ll soon be banned in NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: