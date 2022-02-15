11 airports in NJ getting grants to pay for improvements

Big news for some Garden State airports.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced it will award airport improvement program grants totaling more than $8.5 million in state funds to support airport safety and improvement projects.

"General aviation airports not only provide transportation for residents, businesses, and visitors but also serve as key economic engines for local communities," NJDOT Commissioner Dianne Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

Projects receiving funds this year include runway rehabilitation, taxiway construction, lighting improvements, obstruction removal, and safety improvements at 11 airports in eight New Jersey counties.

FY 2022 Airport Improvement Grants Project (NJDOT) FY 2022 Airport Improvement Grants Project (NJDOT) loading...

One of the airports receiving enhanced operations is Eagles Nest Airport in Ocean County. The state DOT has allocated nearly $700,000 to phase two of runway rehabilitation, which includes design and construction.

Greenwood Lake Airport in Passaic has received $600,000 to redo runways. Essex County Airport is getting more than $1.3 million to construct an additional runway and Trenton-Mercer Airport in Mercer County is getting taxiway D lighting.