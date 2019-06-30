$10,000 reward for info on who killed Linden father

RAHWAY — A of up to $10,000 reward is being offered for information about who whoever fatally shot a Linden man on Saturday morning.

Saquan Hurling, 25, was found on the 500 block of Harrison Street by Rahway Police, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Jennifer Davenport. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Davenport did not disclose any additional information about the shooting.

Rahway Police told RLS Metro Breaking News Hurling was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a parked car.

Hurling's mother, Quiana NaNa Clayborne, on her Facebook page called Hurling an "amazing dad."

A reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers. Davenport asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the 24 hour Crimestoppers hotline number 908-654-TIPS (8477). Tipsters do not need to leave their name.

