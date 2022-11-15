If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania.

Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with the “big guy,” these are 10 of the top Christmas Festivals in Pennsylvania to visit.

Bethlehem Christmas Stroll (Photo Credit: Historic Bethlehem Facebook)

Discover Timeless Holiday Traditions in Historic Bethlehem

Catch a glimpse of the Trees of Historic Bethlehem with a display of over 28 trees across five historic sites. This year, each tree is decorated by members of the Bethlehem Garden Club. The theme is timeless games including, Checkers, Clue, and Scrabble.

Tours of the trees are offered from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the following dates:

November 18 - November 20

November 25 - November 28

December 1 - December 4

December 8 - December 11

December 15 - December 23

December 26 - December 30

January 2, 2023

January 5, 2023 - January 8, 2023

The Christmas City Stroll: Special for the Christmas season, this tour focuses on beloved traditions such as a candle-in-every-window, beeswax candles, the renowned Star of Bethlehem and Moravian Star, the community Putz, and more, set among some of the most beautiful Victorian architecture, as well as two National landmarks: the 1741 Gemeinhaus and the Bethlehem Waterworks.

Tours are offered at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. through the following dates:

November 18 - November 20

November 25 - December 23

December 26 - December 31

January 2, 2023

January 5, 2023 - January 8, 2023

Christmas Horse and Carriage Ride: These cozy horse-drawn carriage rides through beautiful downtown North Bethlehem is the perfect way to enjoy the lights, sounds, and sights of Christmas with loved ones.

The 4-person carriages load at the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts and the Central Moravian Church.The 8-person horse-drawn carriage ride loads at the Central Moravian Church.

Carriage rides leave the Kemerer Museum every 20 minutes between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Carriage rides leave the church every 20 minutes between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. All carriages have a 20-minute break at 6 p.m.

Tickets: 4-person carriage rides: $90 and 8-person carriage rides: $120.

There are so many other wonderful Christmasy things to do in Bethlehem. Be sure to get a picture in front of the Vintage Sled. It’s the perfect backdrop for festive photos located at the pottery wall near the Smithy on Main Street.

Jim Thorpe (Photo Credit: Pocono Mountains website)

Downtown Jim Thorpe

1 Susquehanna St. Jim Thorpe, PA

December 3 - 18 (recurring weekly on Saturday, and Sunday)

You won’t want to miss Jim Thorpe all decked out in Victorian style for the annual Olde Time Christmas celebration. Special events will be held over three magical weekends in December, starting with the tree lighting ceremony in Josiah White Park on Friday, Dec. 2. During the festival, there will be strolling carolers and musicians, holiday shopping, and tons of free family events. Fees apply to some events. Proceeds benefit local charities.

Peddler's Village (Photo Credit: Peddler's Village)

Routes 202 and 263

Lahaska, Bucks County, PA

The famous Peddler’s Village will have the Christmas lights turned on full blast, twinkling from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8, 2023.

Things kick off on Fri. Nov. 18 for the 22nd Annual Grand Illumination Celebration starting at 6:15 p.m. sharp. Santa and Mrs. Claus will flip the switch to light up Peddler’s Village. Enjoy musical and dance performances by local groups as well as sing-alongs with Santa. The holiday lights will be on display every evening through Jan.8. Shops will open until 10 p.m. Be sure to dine at one of the many Village restaurants serving up warm winter dishes.

Also special at Peddler’s Village is the Gingerbread Competition and Display, a Village favorite for years. More than 75 creative and whimsical entries crafted by the public will be on display from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8. Admission is free.

Celebrate the holidays at the Holly Jolly Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. There will be Santa parades throughout the Village starting at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy live music and lots of shopping until 9 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Free admission and parking.

Don’t forget Brunch with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17!

Philly's Christmas Market (Photo Credit: Philly Christmas)

Love Park and City Hall

1500 Arch Street, Philadelphia

Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Sun - Thurs: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The authentic German Christmas Market in Philadelphia is an outside market, modeled after the traditional Christmas markets in Germany.

Vendors in wooden booths will be set up during the holiday season to sell a wide variety of international holiday gifts, ornaments, jewelry, candles, glass, pottery, jewelry, toys and so much more.

There will also be vendors selling European food, sweets, and drinks such as mulled wine, bacon jams, apple strudel, schnitzel sandwiches, bratwurst, gingerbread, waffles, and so much more.

Don’t miss the double-decker Carousel located in the middle of City Hall’s Courtyard at Christmas Village with horses, carriages, and even reindeer to ride!!

Holidays on the Hill (Photo Credit: Chestnut Hill)

Chestnut Hill Visitor’s Center

8514 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

Immerse yourself in the spirit of the Christmas season by strolling through one of Philadelphia’s most historic villages: Chestnut Hill!

Enjoy the music of a brass quartet, take a ride on a horse-drawn carriage along cobblestone streets, and take advantage of late-night shopping hours on Wednesdays throughout the season. Get your picture taken with Santa and enjoy refreshments served at many of the local businesses.

Chestnut Hill’s kick-off to the holiday season begins Nov. 19 with Santa’s firetruck arriving.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26. The town’s motto, “Keep it on the Hill” is a commitment among residents to keep their dollars as local as possible. Support local businesses by buying sweet, charming gifts inside the urban village.

Join classic Philadelphia mummers from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., costumed Victorian carolers to 3 p.m., and Santa Clause from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Every Wednesday from Thanksgiving through Christmas, Chestnut Hill’s beloved annual Stag and Doe Nights return, featuring extended store hours, holiday specials, and complimentary refreshments.

The Chestnut Hill Community Association Annual Holiday parade takes place on Dec. 10 with a rain date of Dec. 17.

Longwood Gardens (Photo Credit: Longwood Gardens)

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA

Nov. 18 - Jan. 8, 2023

Gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Horticulture artists use plants as their palette to create an extraordinary display of floating floral designs, festive trees draped in garland, gardens of bold blooms, and an extravagant floral shop all dressed for the holidays.

Outside, gaze at the light displays, explore the enchanting treehouses, and find other delightful surprises.

Stroll through a floral wonderland of a half-million lights. Outdoor lights begin to come on at noon daily.

Warm up at the fire pits beginning at noon daily, weather permitting.

Check out the miniature model trains as they rumble through the landscaped setting during regular garden hours.

Open Air Theater fountains are bathed in holiday color and dance to classic Christmas music. Daily at 10:15 a.m., and every 15 minutes starting at noon.

A Very Furry Christmas (Photo Credit: Sesame Place)

Sesame Place

100 Sesame Rd, Langhorne, PA

Nov. 19 - Jan. 1, 2023

This festive family-friendly celebration features everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends. The park is transformed into a cool Christmas wonderland with millions of twinkling lights, rides, and festive decorations.

Sing and dance along at special Christmas shows. Enjoy the light show at their 30-foot 1-2-3 Christmas Tree.

Don’t miss the fantastic Sesame Street Christmas Parade with festive floats and performances that will put everyone in a “merry” mood.

Enjoy savory foods from the Christmas menus, shop for holiday gifts for the little ones, visit Santa in his Furry Workshop, and get photos with the Sesame Street characters dressed up in their holiday best.

Join in on the Hanukah and Menorah Lighting Celebration with Baby Bear, too!

Festival of Trees (Photo Credit: Pearl S. Buck House and Historic Site)

Pearl S. Buck House and Historic Site

520 Dublin Road, Perkasie, PA

Nov. 16 - Jan. 8, 2023

Each year during the annual Festival of Trees, the rooms of Pearl S. Buck’s iconic stone farmhouse come alive with the glow of holiday decorations.

The event features beautiful trees and vignettes designed by Bucks County’s best artists and decorators.

Visitors have the opportunity to vote for their favorite display.

• Tuesday-Friday, 11 am & 1 pm

• Saturday, 11 am, 1 pm & 2 pm

• Sunday, 1 pm & 2 pm

• No tours on Mondays

• Reservations are recommended

• Ticket prices are: Adults $16, Seniors $13, Students $8

Pearl S. Buck House is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Crossing Vineyards and Winery (Photo Credit: Crossing Vineyards)

Holiday Celebration & Light Up the Vines

Bucks County Wine Trail

The Bucks County Wine Trail has plenty of mulled wines, festive cookies and so much in between to help people ring in the holidays. Celebrate December 10 - 11.

Visitors can experience the beauty of the wineries decorated for the holidays while enjoying spiced wines, and sampling Christmas cookies, and artisanal cheeses. Get a jump start on holiday shopping with special discounts on wine gift packs and unique accessories.

The Holiday Celebration is a kickoff for “Light Up the Vines,” the third annual vineyard illumination which continues through Jan. 1, 2023.

Winery locations and contact information

Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery (Address: 2730 Hilltown Pike, Perkasie; Phone: 215-249-3559)

Buckingham Valley Vineyards (Address: 1521 Durham Road (Route 413), Buckingham; Phone: 215-794-7188)

Crossing Vineyards and Winery (Address: 1853 Wrightstown Road, Newtown; Phone: 215-493-6500)

Rose Bank Winery (Address: 258 Durham Road (Route 413), Newtown; Phone: 215-860-5899)

Rushland Ridge Vineyards (Address: 2665 Rushland Road, Jamison; Phone: 215-598-0251)

Sand Castle Winery (Address: 755 River Road, Erwinna; Phone: 800-722-9463)

Vino By Zzino (Address: 1410 Fels Rd, Quakertown; Phone: 610-349-6311)

*Please check hours, events, and availability with the winery you plan to visit as each winery sets its own hours and offerings.

Koziar's Christmas Village (Photo Credit: Koziar's)

782 Christmas Village Rd., Bernville, PA

Nov. 5 - Jan 1, 2023

The 2022 Christmas season will be a special one as Koziar’s Christmas Village celebrates 75 years of bringing Christmas joy.

Owned and operated by the Koziar family since 1948, this family farm’s holiday season is always the highlight of the year for residents and visitors, alike.

After driving through a darkened countryside, you’ll suddenly find yourself in a dazzling valley filled with more than one million Christmas lights adorning buildings, barns, and the landscape.

The winter wonderland, which has grown to become one of Pennsylvania’s premiere holiday attractions, includes beautiful glass-building displays, gift and snack shops, and more.

Visit Santa’s Post Office, the old-fashioned bakery shop, the toy maker and his toy shop, Christmas Beneath the Sea, Christmas in Other Lands, the Kissing Bridge, the Night Before Christmas, and the beautiful manger scene.

Walk at your own pace during these self-guided tours. Don’t forget to check out the huge indoor train display.

There are so many breathtaking Christmas festivals in and around the Philadelphia area. Take a day trip or make a weekend out of it and bring the joy of Christmas into your hearts this holiday season.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

