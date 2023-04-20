10 most shocking things people learn after moving to New Jersey

The Garden State can be full of surprises!

Although New Jersey is the number one "most moved from state" for the fifth year in a row, according to a survey from United Van Lines, people are still moving here. And with good reason!

We've got beaches, mountains, and excellent food, to name a few things.

My family and I aren't originally from New Jersey. We moved here from across the bridge, Staten Island, New York in 2014. I can brag that I've been here a little longer than them since I went to college at Rider University in Lawrenceville starting in 2010.

There are definitely some stereotypes that people from all over the country get wrong about New Jersey. But even moving here from a short distance away, like my family and I did, can bring some surprises!

Now that I've lived here for so long, it's interesting to take a step back and think about what I didn't realize before moving to New Jersey. We're really a unique state and there's more to us than meets the eye.

In fact, it wouldn't be surprising if more people decided to move here after checking out the 10 things that shock people the most about moving to New Jersey. Sure, there are some "bad" surprises, for lack of a better way to put it, but there are some wonderful ones too!

Whether you moved here from another state, or you're a New Jersey "lifer," what do you think shocks people the most when they move to the Garden State?

What do you wish you would've known before moving here?

10 Things that Shock People the Most After Moving to New Jersey The Garden State is full of surprises - here's what people are the most shocked to find out after they move here.

