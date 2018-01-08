Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Homophobic teacher Viki Knox back in news with settlement

By Jeff Deminski January 8, 2018 1:00 PM
Union HIgh School
Union HIgh School (Google Street View)

Do you remember any of Viki Knox’s 15 minutes of fame? She was the Union High School teacher who has a major problem with gays and lesbians. It was back in 2011 that her Facebook postings came to light, calling homosexuality a “perverted sin” that “breeds like cancer.”

“Why parade your unnatural immoral behaviors before the rest of us?”
“I DO NOT HAVE TO TOLERATE ANYTHING OTHERS WISH TO DO. I DO HAVE TO LOVE AND SPEAK AND DO WHAT’S RIGHT!”

Apparently she feels what’s right is preaching from an alleged good Christian point of view how evil homosexuality is. What really set her off back then, other than homosexuality in and of itself, is that her school made a display recognizing Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Month. “It’s still there. I’m pitching a fit.”

For those who say hey, this was her private Facebook and a public school teacher ought to be able to write anything they want on their private Facebook’s on their own town should be aware this was not the only point of concern. In the tenure charges that were ultimately filed against her, school officials say she emailed them accusing gay and lesbian teachers of “targeting young an impressionable student for indoctrination into alternative sexual lifestyles.” That’s not only blatant discrimination on her part directly in the workplace, it’s a huge problem. Three times as many LGBT students say they do not feel safe at their schools. The suicide rate among LGBT students is by some estimates triple that of heterosexual students. At a time when gay marriage has become legal and society is trying to finally turn things around, people like Viki Knox have no business around our children.

The NJ Department of Education eventually decided to revoke her teaching certificates, and Knox appealed. A lawsuit she filed back in 2013 said officials violated her free speech and religious rights was settled quietly in September with a confidentiality agreement attached. She pushed for, and now the education department has accepted, only a three year suspension of her teaching certificates.

Should someone this filled with idiotic prejudice towards a group that will surely be among any student body she has contact with ever be allowed to teach again? You can argue just because her certificates will come back to her doesn’t mean anyone will hire her. Is that even a chance worth taking? As far as I’m concerned this hateful woman has no business ever teaching in a New Jersey classroom. Tell us what you think. Take our poll. And feel free to explain your reasons in the comment section below.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM