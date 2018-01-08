Contact Us
NJ teacher who said homosexuality ‘breeds like cancer’ suspended

By Associated Press January 8, 2018 3:27 AM
Union HIgh School
Union HIgh School (Google Street View)

TRENTON — A former New Jersey high school teacher who posted anti-gay comments on her Facebook page several years ago has agreed to a three-year suspension of her teaching certificates.

NJ.com reported that Jenye “Viki” Knox initially appealed a state Department of Education’s decision to revoke her three certificates to the Office of Administrative Law. But she then informed the education department she would agree to the three-year suspension.

The state Board of Examiners accepted the proposal Dec. 8. The panel then immediately suspended the elementary school, nursery school and handicapped teaching certificates Knox has held since February 1990.

A telephone number for Knox could not be located Sunday.

In Facebook posts made in 2011, the then-Union High School teacher called homosexuality a “perverted spirit” and a “sin” that “breeds like cancer.”

