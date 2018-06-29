22 waterfront places in NJ to have a drink or meal
The hot weather of summer is upon us and this weekend you might want to have a drink or meal on the water. You're in luck. You're in New Jersey! How often do you get to hear that?! Well in this case, it's true. Our state offers a ton of great places, with great drink and food with great water views. You may have your favorites, but here are some, courtesy of our listeners that you may not have heard about.
- CURTIN'S WHARF in Burlington on the Delaware River.
- SIRENA RISTORANTE on the beach in Long Branch.
- McCLOONE'S PIER HOUSE on the beach in Long Branch.
- ROONEY'S OCEANFRONT RESTAURANT on the beach in Long Branch.
- PANINNI BAY on the bay in Tuckerton.
- SURF CITY on the waterfront in Jersey City.
- SWEETWATER CASINO on the Mullica River in Mullica Twp.
- THE SHRIMP BOX on the water just inside the Manasquan Inlet Pt. Pleasant.
- VENTURA'S GREENHOUSE RESTAURANT on the beach in Margate.
- LAND SHARK BAR & GRILL on the beach in Atlantic City.
- WONDER BAR on the Chelsea Harbor in Atlantic City.
- OYSTER CREEK INN on the water in Leeds Point(near Absecon).
- GEE GEE'S on the beach in Manasquan.
- CARLSON'S CORNER on the inlet in Manasquan.
- HARPOON WILLIE'S on the Manasquan River in Manasquan.
- ANTOINETTA'S RESTAURANT on the bay in West Creek (across the bay from LBI).
- CARLUCCI'S WATERFRONT on the Rancocas Creek in Mt. Laurel.
- MRS. C's on the ocean in Allenhurst.
- BRIELLE RIVER HOUSE on the Manasquan River in Brielle.
- WAYPOINT 622 on the Manasquan River in Brielle.
- SAND BAR & GRILL on the Manasquan River in Brielle.
- River Rock Restaurant on the Manasquan River in Brick.
More from New Jersey 101.5: