Eric Scott’s Dominican Chicken and Rice

I recently returned from a trip to the Dominican Republic where it was nice to enjoy the sunshine and warm tropical weather (oh, and she said yes!) before returning to the cold and snow in New Jersey. One of the things I love most about traveling to this island is the food. Most dishes combine simple ingredients like chicken and rice, but they taste delicious.

There is a rice and chicken dish I enjoyed almost daily during our stay, and spoke with the chef to find out how it's made. He combines a handful of simple ingredients for a savory treat your whole family will enjoy. It takes only a few minutes to put it together, and it's perfect for a slow cooker, Instapot, or Dutch oven.

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping List:

4 lbs. boneless skinless chicken (cut into pieces)

3 cups long-grain white rice

2 medium onions (chopped)

2 green peppers (chopped)

4 cups water

2½ cups tomato sauce

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 tsp. ground oregano

1 tsp. ground thyme

3-5 bouillon cubes (chicken)

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

