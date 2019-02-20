Eric Scott’s engagement — See the ring!

Yup. It's true. She said yes.

Surely, to the bewilderment of many, my longtime girlfriend, Sandra, has agreed to be my wife. How lucky am I?!

Every man wants to make the moment he asks for a woman's hand in marriage to be special. I was so very fortunate to have so many people help me make it so.

We recently wrapped up a Valentine getaway to the beautiful Sanctuary Cap Cana resort in the Dominican Republic. Aided by my travel agent, Tina, at Excell Travel , the resort staff created a perfect setting to pop the question.

I also have to thank my good friend and legendary jeweler, Barry Berman, at Fords Jewelers , for creating a breathtaking engagement ring. Barry combined platinum and diamonds from three generations of our family into a single, one-of-a-kind piece. He surrounded a 1.76 ct center stone with 29 round and square-cut diamonds for a total weight of over 7 cts.

Oh, and one more person to thank: the random TSA agent at Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal C for helping me keep the ring hidden from Sandra during the screening process!

Eric Scott's Engagement

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

